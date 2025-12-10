<p>Amaravati: Calling for an overhaul of existing government business rules to improve governance, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=andhra%20pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> Chief Minister N <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=chandrababu%20naidu">Chandrababu Naidu</a> on Wednesday said when the Constitution has been amended, what is wrong in changing the business rules to do good to people.</p><p>Addressing a meeting of ministers, secretaries and heads of departments at the secretariat, the Chief Minister emphasised that the government must be willing to make sweeping changes for the public good.</p><p>“When we have amended the constitution itself several times in the country, what's wrong in changing the business rules to do good to people?” he asked.</p>.India-Russia ties among 'steadiest' globally: S Jaishankar.<p>He directed officials to rescind unnecessary rules and implement comprehensive change management to ease governance.</p><p>The CM called for extending efficient governance powered by technology and a data lake, and directed an audit of all departments to assess efficiency.</p><p>According to Naidu, the government possesses complete information of the performance of every officer and department.</p><p>He advised them to be cognizant of this data and ensure that they work with accountability and are answerable to people.</p><p>Naidu instructed officials to prioritise increasing people’s satisfaction levels as the core measure of public service delivery.</p><p>Underscoring the importance of monitoring public service delivery at the last mile, Naidu directed the strengthening of the village and ward secretariats.</p><p>Noting that the NDA alliance government will not increase the power tariff this year, the Chief Minister said efforts are on to reduce power purchase price from Rs 4.92 to Rs 4 per unit.</p><p>He said his government has reestablished the brand image of Andhra Pradesh and attracted huge investments, citing the recent CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam as the best example.</p><p>According to the TDP supremo, the southern state has achieved a growth rate of 12 per cent in the first quarter and 11.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2025-26, and set a target to achieve 17 per cent growth rate.</p><p>He said that the government is placing emphasis on the irrigation sector to achieve a storage capacity of 944 TMC water in various projects.</p><p>Naidu highlighted that the state government is committed to developing all the regions in the state, noting that Andhra Pradesh stands in the top place in the country with the highest number, 638, of industrial parks.</p><p>He said three economic zones, including Visakhapatnam with North Andhra and East Godavari districts, Amaravati with West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts and Tirupati with Nellore and Kurnool districts will be developed.</p><p>Underlining that all government services will be made available online by January 15 (2026), he directed the departments lagging behind on this front to improve their services.</p><p>Highest priority should be given to the grievance redressal system by interacting with the petitioners to increase people’s satisfaction levels, he said.</p><p>Over the past 18 months, Naidu said the government was successful in improving the performance of several departments.</p><p>Citing the examples of the Endowments and Revenue departments, he said both the departments are still lagging while Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has improved its performance and called for similar achievement in all the temples.</p>