<p>Speaking in a podcast <em>Ballabol</em>, a video of commentator Padamjeet Sehrawat has gone viral on social media where he talks abour a heartwarming story about former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra and his then coach Tarak Sinha.</p><p>In the video he says, "Ashish Nehra used to play in the Sonnet Cricket Club and he was a very generous person. One fine day, the then Indian cricket coach Tarak Sinha came about an hour late."</p>.<p>He further said, "Ashish asked his coach, 'How will you train your students as you yourself come late', to which Sinha replied saying, 'You’re an Indian cricketer; you live in a bungalow, and I live in a rented house. My house owner has sent a notice to leave that place within two days. I went to search for a new place and hence got late'."</p><p>"For the next two days the club remained closed due to rain, and on the third day, Ashish came three hours late to the club. Rekindling the banter, the coach said, 'Test player! You were giving wise words the other day, what happened to you today'?"</p><p>Padamjeet added, "Nehra handed over the key of a house to Sinha, saying that he had bought him a new home saying that the renovation would be completed for the house within the next 10 days."</p>