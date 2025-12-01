Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

When cricketer Ashish Nehra bought a house for his then coach Tarak Sinha

Padamjeet added, "Nehra handed over the key of a house to Sinha, saying that he had bought him a new home saying that the renovation would be completed for the house within the next 10 days."
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 12:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 12:50 IST
India NewsHouseAshish NehraTarak Sinha

Follow us on :

Follow Us