Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Who is Ariha Shah? Why did India intervene in the case of a 4-year-old girl?

During the bilateral talks with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, foreign minister Jaishankar urged the government to return Indian baby girl Ariha Shah to her homeland without further delay.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 14:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 14:09 IST
India NewsWorld newsS Jaishankarsexual abusechild custody

Follow us on :

Follow Us