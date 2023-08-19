Who is Bibek Debroy, the PM-EAC who sought a reworked Constitution?

Bibek Debroy, the chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PM-EAC) has made headlines lately over his remarks on the need for a reworked Constitution.
In his article published in the Mint, Debroy wrote, “Our current Constitution is largely based on the Government of India Act of 1935. In that sense, it is also a colonial legacy….As with many aspects of law reform, a tweak here and another there won't do. We should start with first principles, as in the Constituent Assembly debates. What Constitution does India need for 2047?”
With his comments riling up and attracting strong criticism from the Opposition, here is all you need to know about Bibek Debroy:
The 68-year-old economist has attended several educational institutions, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Presidency College, Delhi School of Economics and Trinity College (Cambridge), to name a few.
Bibek Debroy was a part of the government formed think tank–Niti Aayog since its inception in the year 2014 before he assumed the post of PM-EAC in 2017.
Debroy has taught at multiple colleges including Presidency College, Calcutta, the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and National Council of Applied Economic Research.
Bibek Debroy was awarded the Padma Shri in 2015. He also received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the US-India Business Summit in the year 2016. The Australia India Chamber of Commerce also presented the 'Lifetime Achivement Award' to Debroy in 2022.
He has authored many books, papers and articles. Bibek Debroy has financial newspapers in the country.
In the past, he was also the Director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary Studies at Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Consultant to the Department of Economic Affairs of Finance Ministry (Government of India), Secretary General of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Director of the project LARGE (Legal Adjustments and Reforms for Globalising the Economy).
Debroy had that recommended doing away with a rail budget. Adhering to the recommendations made by his panel, the government decided to merge Rail Budget with the Union Budget from the budget year 2017-18.