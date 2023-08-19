Who is Bibek Debroy, the PM-EAC who sought a reworked Constitution?

Bibek Debroy, the chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PM-EAC) has made headlines lately over his remarks on the need for a reworked Constitution.

In his article published in the Mint, Debroy wrote, “Our current Constitution is largely based on the Government of India Act of 1935. In that sense, it is also a colonial legacy….As with many aspects of law reform, a tweak here and another there won't do. We should start with first principles, as in the Constituent Assembly debates. What Constitution does India need for 2047?”

With his comments riling up and attracting strong criticism from the Opposition, here is all you need to know about Bibek Debroy: