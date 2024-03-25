Who is Dhananjay? All you need to know about JNU's first Dalit president in nearly 30 years

The United Left panel, to which Dhananjay belongs, achieved a sweeping victory in the elections, overshadowing its closest rival, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Dhananjay secured 2,598 votes, surpassing his opponent Umesh C Ajmeera from the ABVP, who garnered 1,676 votes.

Emphasising key issues during his campaign, Dhananjay highlighted concerns such as the escalating fees due to Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) loans, campus infrastructure improvements, and the release of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and other student leaders facing sedition charges, Times of India reported on Monday.

Speaking to PTI after his win, Dhananjay expressed gratitude for the students' trust and affirmed his commitment to addressing their rights and concerns.

"This victory is a referendum by the students of JNU that they reject the politics of hate and violence. The students have once again shown their trust in us. We will continue to fight for their rights and work on issues that concern students," Dhananjay told the news agency.

"The safety of women on campus, fund cuts, scholarship hike, infrastructural and water crisis are among the top priorities of the students' union," he added.

Supporters celebrated the victory with chants of 'Lal Salaam' and 'Jai Bhim', waving flags adorned with red, white, and blue.

In addition to Dhananjay's victory, Avijit Ghosh from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) secured the vice-president's post, while Priyanshi Arya of the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA), supported by the Left, won the general secretary's position.

The elections witnessed a notable 73 per cent voter turnout, the highest in the last 12 years, with 19 candidates competing for central panel positions and 42 vying for school counsellor roles.

Despite initial trends showing a strong performance by the ABVP, the United Left panel maintained its dominance, underscoring JNU's reputation as a stronghold for Leftist politics. The panel, comprising various Left-wing student groups, secured victories across all central panel positions.

(With PTI inputs)