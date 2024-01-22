Why did L K Advani skip the 'Pran Prathishta' ceremony in Ayodhya?

There has been speculation for months about whether Advani would attend the ceremony as there has been a bit of chill between Modi and the older generation of BJP statesmen for a while now.

Last month, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust said that Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi would likely not attend the ceremony 'due to their health and age'.

"Both are elders of the family and considering their age, they were requested not to come, which was accepted by both," said Champat Rai, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust's general secretary last month.

However, in contrast, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, had said earlier that Advani would attend the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. VHP International Working President Alok Kumar had even told news agency ANI that required arrangements and medical facilities would be provided to Advani, adding that the VHP had invited Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi in December to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

But it seems that Advani has made his decision to stay in the shadows as the Ram Janam Bhoomi temple saga draws to a close.