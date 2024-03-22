Why is immediate evacuation of Indians from Haiti under Operation Indravati important?

Taking to his X handle, the EAM wrote on Thursday: "India begins Operation Indravati to evacuate its nationals from Haiti to the Dominican Republic. 12 Indians evacuated today. Fully committed to the security and well-being of our nationals abroad.Thank the Government of the Dominican Republic for their support."

Why is it necessary to evacuate Indians immediately?

Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry on March 12 resigned from his position, and conveyed his resignation from the US territory of Puerto Rico where he has been stranded since he visited Kenya. Armed groups allegedly laid seige to the country's main airport barring Henry's return.

Henry resigned owing to the collapsing law and order situation, and had said that a transitional council will replace him. This council he said will be equipped with powers of presidency including the ability to name an interim prime minister.

Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cherizier, who is reported to be the leader of the armed groups patrolling Haiti took the credit for the prison break, while stating that it was "part of a plan to overthrow the acting PM Ariel Henry's government". After the violence that shook Haiti, the UN estimates show that these armed groups now control 80 per cent of Haiti's capital— and are fighting to invade rest of the region.

Haiti is now aiming for a political reset amid the ongoing gang-caused violence which also includes loot by masked men who are patrolling the streets with guns an walkie talkie in their hands.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had on March 15 addressed a press meet where he stressed that "As you know, there is a crisis in Haiti. And if required, we will evacuate. We are ready to evacuate. And if required, we will do that.".