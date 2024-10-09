Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Why should PM use govt programme to make 'political speech': Congress hits back at Modi

A day after the Congress' defeat in the Haryana polls, Modi called the opposition party irresponsible and a factory to "spread hatred". He said the Congress wanted to divide Hindus and pit one community against another.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 13:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 13:09 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us