Why should PM use govt programme to make 'political speech': Congress hits back at Modi
A day after the Congress' defeat in the Haryana polls, Modi called the opposition party irresponsible and a factory to "spread hatred". He said the Congress wanted to divide Hindus and pit one community against another.
Why should the @PMOIndia use a govt platform and a govt program to make a political speech and attack the opposition? Tax payers’ money cannot and should not be used to indulge in a political speech? For that, he can use the BJP’s platform. https://t.co/4syqRGWtuU