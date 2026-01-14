Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Widowed daughter-in-law entitled to seek maintenance from estate of father-in-law: Supreme Court

The court also held, any other interpretation of the legal provisions would also infringe upon Article 21 of the Constitution, which guaranteed the right to life with dignity.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 15:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 15:10 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us