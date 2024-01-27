Will make all efforts to keep I.N.D.I.A bloc united, says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Asked about the possibility of the JD(U) joining hands with BJP to form a new government in Bihar, Kharge said, 'We don't have that information. Whether they have gone to the Governor or whether they are going, they have not informed us. If the I.N.D.I.A alliance had information about it, I could say authentically, or else it would add to speculations. Let's see what happens."

Stating that the Congress' effort is to the unity of the I.N.D.I.A alliance should not break, he said, "It's my appeal, I have made this appeal. I have spoken to Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress Chief), him (Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar), Lalu Prasad Yadav (RJD chief), Sitaram Yechury (CPI(M) general secretary), and others."

"I have told them that we have to stay united, only then we can give a good fight, and the I.N.D.I.A alliance can be successful in fulfilling the intentions with which it was formed. We expect that those who have the desire to protect this country's Constitution and democracy, will definitely not take any hasty steps. This is my feeling, we will make all efforts," he added.