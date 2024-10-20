Home
Will not allow dilution of AIIMS brand: J P Nadda

Addressing the BJMFCON 2024, a forum of doctors from Bihar and Jharkhand practising in Delhi and NCR, Nadda said that AIIMS-Delhi was set up in the 60s and it was only in the 80s that it became a brand name.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 12:03 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 12:03 IST
