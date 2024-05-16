Will soon file prosecution complaint against Kejriwal, AAP in excise policy case: ED to SC

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday told the Supreme Court it will soon file a prosecution complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju told a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, "We are proposing to file the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. We will do it shortly. It is in the pipeline."

The statements were made by the ED during the hearing on Kejriwal’s plea against his arrest.