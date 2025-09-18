Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Will study implications: India on Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence deal

The key clause of the pact states that 'any aggression against either of the two countries shall be considered as an aggression against both'.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 05:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 05:23 IST
India NewsPakistanSaudi ArabiaDefence Deal

Follow us on :

Follow Us