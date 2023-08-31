Will work on action-oriented efforts to improve global culture: Brazil minister on nation's G20 presidency

About Brazil's participation in the G20 Summit in New Delhi, she said, "Preparations are underway for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's visit and I believe it will be a fantastic occasion. The president, who is concerned about sustainability, culture and humanity, will definitely make this summit a highly significant moment in India."

Asked what is the mood in Brazil and its government in anticipation of assuming the next G20 presidency, Menezes said, "A highly positive experience. It will be of great importance for Brazil to continue the development of these action-oriented efforts, aimed at improving global culture through the G20."

She invited Indians to visit Brazil to 'gain a deeper understanding' of the country.