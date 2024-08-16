With eye on poll-bound states, Congress launches 100 day 'Samvidhan Rakshak' campaign in Delhi

"It is because of the strength of the Constitution that India has remained as a strong democracy compared to neighbouring countries, which have recently faced troubles. The main difference is our Constitution and we need to protect it from the attack on it by the ruling BJP," Maken said.

He also referred to statements by some BJP leaders who sought over 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections to change the Constitution. "There has been an attack on democracy. We need to protect the Constitution," he said, adding Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had highlighted the threats to the Constitution.

Asked how this campaign would help the Congress in Haryana, Maken said the Congress will win the state with two-third majority. He also dismissed any adverse impact due to factionalism saying all leaders will join hands to protect the party's ideology.

In Delhi, he said, the Congress is reclaiming lost space and people are now recalling the 15 year Congress rule.

Lilothia said village committees will be formed as per the campaign and such efforts have already started in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand among others. A man and woman will be nominated to the committee and be master trainers. Debates on the Constitution will be organised at ward levels, he added.