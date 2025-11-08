Menu
With Trump skipping G20, 'Vishwaguru' to certainly attend in person: Congress

The party earlier claimed that PM Modi did not attend the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur last month as he was "avoiding" meeting Trump there. The prime minister addressed the summit virtually.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 07:17 IST
Published 08 November 2025, 07:17 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDonald Trump

