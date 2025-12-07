Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

World becoming more multi-polar makes compelling case for deeper multilateralism: Jaishankar

Jaishankar underlined that India, besides being home to many UNESCO World Heritage Sites, has itself undertaken many preservation and conservation projects across the world.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 18:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 18:12 IST
India NewsS Jaishankar

Follow us on :

Follow Us