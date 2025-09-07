Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Would subsidise death': Health experts alarmed by GST cut on beedis, demand uniform taxation

Beedis, the most commonly smoked tobacco product in India, are used by over 70 million adults, according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) India 2016-17.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 07:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 07:21 IST
Business NewshealthGSTBeedi

Follow us on :

Follow Us