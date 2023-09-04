Y S Sharmila may merge her party with Congress: Sources

When asked about it at a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress general secretary K C Vengopal said, 'Sharmila ji met Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi and (former AICC chief) Rahul Gandhi. It was a very cordial meeting, very good meeting that I think she herself explained to the media. Rest of the things you wait and see.' At the presser, Venugopal announced that on September 17 evening, which is celebrated as Telangana National Integration Day, the party will hold a 'mega rally' near Hyderabad where it will announce five guarantees for Telangana, which is scheduled to go to polls later this year.