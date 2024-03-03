Bharat Jodo Live Updates: Yatra to cover over 650 km in Madhya Pradesh in 4 days
Yatra will resume from Gwalior with Gandhi's address to Agniveer ex-servicemen and reach Shivpuri after passing through different villages and towns. On way to Shivpuri, Gandhi is scheduled to interact with tribal community members in Mohkheda. Track latest updates of Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, only with DH!
Last Updated 03 March 2024, 03:21 IST
Highlights
02:5003 Mar 2024
02:2203 Mar 2024
Rahul's yatra to cover over 650 km in Madhya Pradesh; focus likely on tribals, farmers over 4 days in state
02:2203 Mar 2024
Yatra to begin from Riwaaz Garden in Gwalior
On way to Shivpuri, Gandhi will interact with tribal community members in Mohkheda.
Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Shivpuri city and later reach Badarwas town, where he will address a public meeting. There will be an overnight halt of the yatra at Badarwas (Shivpuri district).
Read more about yatra schedule
Senior Congress leaders including state Congress in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, former CMs Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Leader of Opposition in assembly Umang Singhar were also present at the yatra.
Read more
(Published 03 March 2024, 02:50 IST)