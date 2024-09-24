Yet to file reply: Centre asks Supreme Court not to take up plea of criminalisation of marital rape

On September 18, the Supreme Court had said that it will decide the legality of the immunity granted to husbands from prosecution for marital rape solely on legal principles, even if the Union government choses not to file an affidavit into the matter.

"It is a matter of law. They will have to argue on the point of law if they have chosen not to file an affidavit,” the bench had said as a counsel mentioned the matter saying the Centre has yet not filed its response despite several opportunities.

The bench had then clarified that it would decide the question of law in the matter as senior advocate Indira Jaising requested for early hearing of the matter.