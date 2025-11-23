You should have told us it is such a difficult task: South African Prez Cyril Ramaphosa to PM Modi on hosting G20

<p>Johannesburg: “You should have told us that it (hosting the G20 summit) is such a difficult task, maybe we would have run away,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa jokingly told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral talks on Sunday.</p>.<p>South Africa is hosting the first G20 Summit being held in Africa.</p>.<p>In his opening remarks at the India-South Africa delegation-level talks, President Ramaphosa thanked India for its support in hosting the G20 leaders’ summit.</p>.<p>“Thank you for the support that India has given to South Africa in hosting G20...You should have told us that it is such a difficult task, maybe we would have run away,” Ramaphosa said with a laugh.</p>.<p>Modi and those present in the room also laughed at his remarks.</p>.US absence at G20 in Johannesburg may have long-term consequences for South Africa: Experts.<p>Ramaphosa said that his country has learnt a lot from India about hosting the G20.</p>.<p>“We have learned a lot from your hosting of the G20 … and yours was spectacular... building … ours is really small,” Ramaphosa said.</p>.<p>To which PM Modi quickly replied, “Small is always beautiful.” India hosted the 18th G20 at the spectacular Bharat Mandapam in September 2023. Bharat Mandapam was unveiled ahead of the summit.</p>.<p>The African Union became a member of the G20 during India’s presidency in 2023.</p>.<p>The summit was a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. </p>