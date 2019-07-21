1 soldier killed in 'unprovoked' firing from LoC: Pak

1 soldier killed in 'unprovoked' firing from LoC: Pak

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Islamabad,
  • Jul 21 2019, 12:30pm ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2019, 12:52pm ist
Poonch: Border Security Force (BSF) jawans patrol near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI2_19_2018_000200A)

Pakistan has said that one of its soldiers was killed due to "unprovoked" firing from across the Line of Control.

In a statement, the army said that the incident took place Saturday when Indian troops "resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation" in Battal, Satwal, Khanjar, Nikyal and Jandrot Sectors along the LoC.

During the exchange of fire, Havaldar Manzoor Abbasi was killed, the statement said.

It said four citizens, including two girls and a woman, were injured in the firing.

"Pakistan army troops effectively responded to Indian firing and targeted those posts which initiated fire," it added.

Pakistan
India
Line of Control
Comments (+)
 