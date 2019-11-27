1025 Chinese transgressions between 2016 and 2018: Govt

A total of 1025 incidents of transgressions by the Chinese Army into the Indian territory took place between 2016 and 2018, according to government data.

The number of transgressions by the Chinese Army in 2016 was 273 which rose to 426 in 2017. The number of such cases reported in 2018 was 326, as per details provided by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik to Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to a question on the issue, he said India is taking measures to ensure that defence forces are in a state of readiness to meet operational and security challenges.

He said the details of Chinese incursions in 2019 are being collected.

Naik said there is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China and that there are areas where both sides have a differing perception about it.

"Due to both sides undertaking to patrol up to their respective perception of the LAC, transgressions do occur. the government is taking measures to ensure that defence forces are in a state of readiness to meet operational and security challenges," he said.

The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.

Both sides have been maintained that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

The two sides have already held over 20 rounds of border talks under the framework of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue which was set up to find an early solution to the border dispute.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam in 2017 after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam.

India deployed more troops and increased patrolling in the mountainous terrains along the borders with China following the Doklam face-off.

Naik said India and China exchanged views on outstanding issues, including on the boundary question during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India in October.

"Issues discussed also included efforts to arrive at a mutually-agreed framework for a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement based on political parameters and guiding principles agreed by two sides in 2005," he said.