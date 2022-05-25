18 children and one teacher killed in Texas elementary school shooting

A gunman killed at least 18 children and a teacher on Tuesday in a rural Texas elementary school, officials said, in the deadliest American elementary school shooting since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary a decade ago.

The slayings took place just before noon at Robb Elementary School, where second through fourth graders in Uvalde, a small city west of San Antonio, were preparing to start summer break this week.

The gunman, whom the authorities identified as an 18-year-old man who had attended a nearby high school, also died at the scene, officials said.

“He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference.

As terrified parents in Uvalde late Tuesday waited for word of their children’s safety and law enforcement officials raced to piece together how the massacre had transpired, the mass shooting was reopening national political debate over gun laws and the prevalence of weapons. Ten days earlier, a gunman fatally shot 10 people inside a Buffalo, New York, grocery store.

“This is just evil,” Rey Chapa, an Uvalde resident, said of Tuesday’s killings, using an expletive. Chapa said his nephew was in the school when the shooting took place but was safe. He was waiting to hear back from relatives and friends on the conditions of other children. “I’m afraid I’m going to know a lot of these kids that were killed.”

Ryan Ramirez told KSAT in San Antonio that he could not find his daughter, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary, when he showed up at the school or at a reunification point at a civic center. “Nobody’s telling me anything,” he said, adding, “I’m trying to find out where my baby’s at.”

President Joe Biden, returning from a trip abroad, called Abbott from Air Force One, and a White House spokesperson said the president had offered “any and all assistance” to the governor “in the wake of the horrific shooting in Uvalde.” Biden was expected to address the shooting after returning to the White House late Tuesday.

At least two law enforcement officials appeared to have been injured in the shooting, neither seriously, the official said.