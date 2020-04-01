2 killed, 28 injured in road accident in Nepal

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 01 2020, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 09:54 ist
Representative image/iStock images

An overcrowded vehicle drove off the highway and plunged into gorge in Nepal on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring 28 others.

The incident occurred when the Bolero jeep was en route to Ramechhap from Bhaktapur in the Kathmandu Valley.

Tekendra Poudel, spokesperson at the District Police Office Ramechhap, said initially 27 injured persons were rushed to Dhulikhel hospital, while three others were undergoing treatment at a local health facility.

The police have arrested the driver and launched a probe into the incident.

