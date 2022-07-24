3 teenage girls in Nepal found hanging from a tree

Three teenage girls were found dead, hanging from the same tree in Nepal's Jhapa district on Sunday, police said.
The girls -- two aged 16 and another 17 years -- had been missing since Saturday afternoon, Deputy Superintendent of Police Basanta Pathak said.
The three used to work in Sunkoshi Tea Garden.
Their bodies were found hanging from a plum tree inside the tea garden located at Pathamari near Nepal-India border, police said.
Preliminary investigation suggests it a case of suicide, however, further probe is underway, they said.
