3 teenage girls in Nepal found hanging from a tree

Their bodies were found hanging from a plum tree inside the tea garden located at Pathamari near Nepal-India border

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Jul 24 2022, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 22:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three teenage girls were found dead, hanging from the same tree in Nepal's Jhapa district on Sunday, police said.

The girls -- two aged 16 and another 17 years -- had been missing since Saturday afternoon, Deputy Superintendent of Police Basanta Pathak said.

The three used to work in Sunkoshi Tea Garden.

Their bodies were found hanging from a plum tree inside the tea garden located at Pathamari near Nepal-India border, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests it a case of suicide, however, further probe is underway, they said.

Nepal
Crimes aginst women
World news

