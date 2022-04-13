83 of the mass shootings in US since 1982 carried out using legal guns

The New York Police mounted an intense manhunt on Tuesday for a gunman who set off two smoke bombs and opened fire on a New York subway carm, leaving 10 people with gunshot wounds and at least 13 with other injuries in a morning rush-hour attack that prompted new calls to fight a surge of violence in the city's transit system.

The incident came a day after Biden announced new gun control measures, increasing restrictions on difficult-to-trace weapons that can be assembled at home.

Lax gun laws and the right to bear arms have impeded attempts to clamp down on weapons in circulation, despite more and more Americans calling for gun control.

According to The New York Times, three-quarters of all homicides in the United States are committed with guns, and the number of pistols, revolvers and other firearms sold continues to rise.

According to Statista data, 83 of the mass shootings in the US in the last 40 years involved weapons that were legally obtained while 16 of the shootings took place with firearms that were illegally obtained.