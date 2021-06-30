Allison Mack to be sentenced for role in NXIVM cult

Actress Allison Mack to be sentenced for role in NXIVM cult

Mack, 38, has asked US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn to spare her prison time

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 30 2021, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 16:11 ist
Actress Allison Mack. Credit: Reuters Photo

"Smallville" actress Allison Mack is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to blackmailing two women as part of NXIVM, a New York-based cult whose leader was convicted of sex trafficking and sentenced to 120 years in prison.

Mack, 38, has asked US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn to spare her prison time and instead sentence her to home confinement or probation.

"She cannot undo what has been done, and she will have to live with the regret for the rest of her life," Mack's lawyers said in a court filing last week. "But Ms. Mack still holds the potential to be valuable to society - as a family member, as a friend, as a helper to those in need and as a cautionary tale."

Former members testified at NXIVM leader Keith Raniere trial that he established a secret sorority within the group in which women were kept on starvation diets, branded with Raniere's initials and in some cases ordered to have sex with him.

Leaders of the group, including Mack, were said to use nude photos and other compromising materials to blackmail members into complying. Mack admitted that she coerced two unnamed women into doing work for the group by threatening to release damaging information about them.

Federal prosecutors have not requested a specific sentence, but have said it should be less than the 14 years called for by federal guidelines in light of her "substantial assistance" in the investigation of NXIVM and Raniere.

"Smallville," a television series that ran from 2001 to 2011, featured a young Clark Kent before he became famous as Superman. Mack played Chloe Sullivan, his close friend.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sex trafficking
United States

What's Brewing

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades

'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

 