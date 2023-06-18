'Adipurush' row: Kathmandu bans all Indian film screenings

Indian movies have been banned in Kathmandu and police have been depoyed to ensure that film theatres do not screen any films made in India, Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah's Secretariat told Online Khabar on Sunday.
“All 17 film halls have been told not to screen Indian films,” his secretariat told the publication.
The radical move comes amid the row over newly-released film Adipurush, which shows that Sita was born in India. Protestors, however, vehemently claim that she was born in Nepal.
Shah had even warned the filmmakers that all Indian films would be banned in Kathmandu if the reference was not removed.
Meanwhile, the writer of the film, Manoj Muntashir, has said that Nepal was a part of India before 1903, hence Janak's daughter was depicted as being born in India.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September
Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi
Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast
Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge
'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'
Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K
Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11
Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed
NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down