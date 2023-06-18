'Adipurush' row: Kathmandu bans all Indian film screenings

'Adipurush' row: Kathmandu bans Indian film screenings

The radical move comes amid a row over 'Adipurush' and Sita's place of birth, which protestors claim was Nepal.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 18 2023, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 17:24 ist
Snippet from Adipurush. Credit: IANS Photo

Indian movies have been banned in Kathmandu and police have been depoyed to ensure that film theatres do not screen any films made in India, Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah's Secretariat told Online Khabar on Sunday.

“All 17 film halls have been told not to screen Indian films,”  his secretariat told the publication.

The radical move comes amid the row over newly-released film Adipurush, which shows that Sita was born in India. Protestors, however, vehemently claim that she was born in Nepal. 

Shah had even warned the filmmakers that all Indian films would be banned in Kathmandu if the reference was not removed. 

Meanwhile, the writer of the film, Manoj Muntashir, has said that Nepal was a part of India before 1903, hence Janak's daughter was depicted as being born in India. 

More to follow...

