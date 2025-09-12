Boeing falling behind on certifying its 777X, CEO says

<p>Seattle: Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Thursday that the planemaker is falling behind schedule on certifying the 777-9, its newest widebody jet. The company expects to deliver the first 777X jet in 2026, six years later than anticipated when the program was launched in 2013. </p><p>A "mountain of work" remains to certify the plane, but no new technical problems have been identified, Ortberg said while speaking at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference. </p><p>But "even a minor schedule delay on the 777 program has a pretty big financial impact" for the company, which has already lost several billion dollars on the program, he noted. Across its programs, Boeing's supply chain faces inflationary pressure, he said.</p>.US judge to hear objections to deal that allows Boeing to avoid prosecution over crashes.<p>However, he does not expect any supply chain problems to prevent the company from increasing production of its best-selling 737 MAX to 42 aircraft per month by the end of the year, up from the currently federally imposed cap of 38, Ortberg said.</p><p>The company still has to stabilise one of its six key performance metrics before it increases 737 output, he noted. Paying down debt is a top priority when the company returns to profitability, Ortberg said, noting that the company took on too much debt dealing with its crises in recent years. </p>