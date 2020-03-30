Africa: Angola announces first two coronavirus deaths

PTI
PTI, Luanda,
  • Mar 30 2020, 07:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 07:59 ist
Angola is in a state of emergency to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which means severe travel restrictions are in place. (Photo by AFP)

Angola has recorded its first two deaths from coronavirus, out of the seven confirmed cases in the southwestern African country, health minister said Sunday.

"We now have seven confirmed cases and unfortunately two people lost their lives between last night and this morning," Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta told a news conference.

The fatalities were both Angolan citizens -- a 59-year-old, who was regularly resident in Portugal,but returned home on March 12 and a 37-year-old who had returned home from Lisbon the following day.

