All adults 18 and over should get Covid-19 booster shots: CDC

CDC bats for Covid booster jab for all adults above 18

The CDC also said children and teens should also be vaccinated to lower chances of a serious illness

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 30 2021, 06:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 06:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said everyone aged 18 years and older should get a booster shot either six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose or two months after their Johnson & Johnson shot, as the Omicron threat looms.

The update comes after US health regulators last week expanded the eligibility for booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines to all adults, but stopped short of saying all adults aged 18 to 49 should get the additional shots.

"The recent emergence of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against Covid-19," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement on Monday.

The agency also said the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible, adding that children and teens should also be vaccinated to lower chances of a serious illness.

