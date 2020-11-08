Occupied Karabakh city, says Azerbaijan; Armenia denies

Azerbaijan says it has taken Karabakh's second-largest city, Armenia denies it

The city, called Shushi by Armenians, is of cultural and strategic importance to both sides

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Nov 08 2020, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 15:36 ist
Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk past a house destroyed by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Credit: AP Photo

 Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday his country's forces had taken Shusha, the second-largest city in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, a statement that Armenian officials denied.

The city, called Shushi by Armenians, is of cultural and strategic importance to both sides and is located 15 km (9 miles) south of the enclave's largest city Stepanakert.

At least 1,000 people have died in nearly six weeks of fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians.

