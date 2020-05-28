B'desh won't extend coronavirus lockdown after May 30

Bangladesh won't extend coronavirus lockdown after May 30

PTI
PTI, Dhaka,
  • May 28 2020, 07:44 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 07:46 ist
In this file photo taken on May 15, 2020 Security personnel (L) use a loudspeaker to raise awareness about the COVID-19 coronavirus in a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhia.

Bangladesh has decided not to extend further the nationwide lockdown after May 30 that was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus but every citizen needed to strictly abide by the health guidelines for COVID-19 until June 15, Junior Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said on Wednesday.

Bangladesh, where the nation-wide shutdown was enforced on March 26, has till now witnessed 36,715 infections with 522 deaths.

“The general holiday will not be extended after its expiry on May 30, but everyone must strictly abide by health guidelines for COVID-19 until June 15,” Hossain told reporters.

He said the elderly, sick people and the pregnant women would, however, refrain from joining their offices while “others will attend office “maintaining 13 specific guidelines”.

The junior minister said the government also planned to allow “limited reopening” of public transport services like passenger buses, trains and ferries maintaining as well the health guidelines and restrictions.

Asked to explain the “limited” and “restricted” reopening Hossain said it meant the “transport services will operate in a “controlled manner” maintaining health directives while local authorities will take detailed decisions in this regard.

“The private aviation operators will also restore their services under their own management maintaining the health guidelines,” Hossain said.

But the existing ban on public gatherings and unnecessary movement of people from 8 pm to 6 am would remain enforced while violation of the order would be treated as a punishable offence, he said.

The shops would remain open from 8 am to 4 pm strictly enforcing social and physical distancing and maintaining other health guidelines.

 

Hossain said an official order was expected to be issued on Thursday announcing the government decision.

“We have obtained Prime Minister’s (Sheikh Hasina) approval in this regard,” he said.

Since its enforcement on March 26, coinciding with the Independence Day anniversary, the shutdown was extended in six phases until May 30.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bangladesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

US coronavirus deaths top 100,000 as country reopens

US coronavirus deaths top 100,000 as country reopens

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

 