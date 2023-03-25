Banks 'in pretty good shape,' Biden assures investors

Banks 'in pretty good shape,' Biden assures investors

I think it's going to take a little while for things to just calm down, but I don't see anything on the horizon that is about to explode, Biden added

  • Mar 25 2023, 05:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 05:10 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden sought to reassure investors on Friday, saying banks are "in pretty good shape" after recent turmoil in the financial sector that dragged down stocks.

"The banks are in pretty good shape," he told a news conference during a visit to Ottawa. "I think it's going to take a little while for things to just calm down, but I don't see anything on the horizon that is about to explode."

