Bengaluru-bound Lufthansa flight diverted to Istanbul; passengers reach KIA after 45 hours
updated: Oct 20 2022, 16:09 ist
Lufthansa’s Frankfurt-Bengaluru flight LH 754 was diverted to Istanbul due to a medical emergency on board, on Tuesday. Passengers were stranded in Istanbul Airport for over 35 hours. The flight landed in Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon.
#LH754 13:50 IST Update: Landed in BLR with no problems. Immigration and baggage next, hopefully is not a problem. @lufthansa we still expect a detailed report as to why this happened this way, what is being done to avoid it in the future, and how we will be compensated. pic.twitter.com/VagZJ0Gaax
At the boarding gate. It says Currently Boarding.. and not a soul here.. hahaha.. this how messed up things are. This is the kind of negligence and complecensy that causes aviation disasters. @lufthansapic.twitter.com/HsoMAiA5IV
@CGI_Istanbul Lufthansa Frankurt-Bangalore flight full of Indian passengers had to make a landing in Istanbul on 18th Oct due to medical emergency onboard. It has been 28 hours passengers are stuck at airport. There is no arrangements made for onboard journey. Please help
Update: The operations responsible here said we would be taking off at 15:00 local time. That means a 47 hour journey, for a 8h 50 minutes flight. @lufthansa what measures are being taken to compensate for our physical strain, mental strain and time? #LH754#FRABLR
@lufthansa@JM_Scindia@PMOIndia@MoCA_GoI have tried multiple times to customer support, no one is responding, my father & mother are senior citizen & it's urgent for them to travel for medical reason, already because of ur flight cancellation, their journey hav been delayed.
27 hours -still stranded in Istanbul Airport. @lufthansa airline obviously suffering from existential Crisis. Being called Racists, complacent, incapable, indifferent, evil, while 380 passengers - mainly Indian, are treated as homeless. No hotel, no lounge, no access to luggage. pic.twitter.com/XFJBfUKvdq
Lufthansa flight LH754/18 October from Frankfurt to Bangalore had to be diverted to Istanbul due to a medical emergency on board. For safety reasons, the oxygen cylinders used to treat the medical emergency had to be replaced before continuing the flight. /Ragv
Kej shares a video from Istanbul airport
Lufthansa-flight passengers stuck in Istanbul may be entitled to a 600€ monetary compensation
Flight expected to take off at 3 pm local time
