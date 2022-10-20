Bengaluru-bound Lufthansa flight diverted to Istanbul; passengers reach KIA after 45 hours

  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 16:09 ist
Lufthansa’s Frankfurt-Bengaluru flight LH 754 was diverted to Istanbul due to a medical emergency on board, on Tuesday. Passengers were stranded in Istanbul Airport for over 35 hours. The flight landed in Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon.
  • 15:47

    LH 754 flight lands in Bengaluru after 45 hours

  • 01:22

    Kej shares a video from Istanbul airport

  • 01:20

    Lufthansa-flight passengers stuck in Istanbul may be entitled to a 600€ monetary compensation

  • 00:51

    'Been 28 hours passengers are stuck at airport. There is no arrangements made for onboard journey,' says one passenger

  • 00:38

    Flight expected to take off at 3 pm local time

  • 00:34

    Passenger writes to Aviation Ministry, pleads for parents' safety

  • 00:34

    Grammy-winner Ricky Kej was among those stranded in Istanbul

  • 00:36

    Tweet from the airlines' official Twitter handle