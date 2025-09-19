Rishab Shetty’s 'Kantara: Chapter 1' trailer to be unveiled on September 22

<p>The intrigue around <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> among the masses stems from the success of Kantara, released in 2022. While the makers have chosen to remain silent about revealing details of the prequel, a mystic element surrounds it, making the trailer one of the biggest things to watch out for.</p><p>Hombale Films’ much-awaited <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> stands as one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The makers announced that the trailer for <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> will be released on September 22, 2025, at 12:40 PM. The mystery surrounding the prequel has built a sense of intrigue around the trailer, leaving fans curious about what the makers are set to bring in this biggest film of the year.</p><p>To make this mega announcement, the makers took to social media, unveiling an enthralling poster with the caption:</p><p>ಕಾಂತಾರ ಅಧ್ಯಾಯ 1 ದರ್ಶನಕ್ಕೆ ಕ್ಷಣಗಣನೆ. </p><p>ಇದೇ 22nd, ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12:45ಕ್ಕೆ. </p><p>Get a glimpse into the world of #KantaraChapter1 & witness the rise of a LEGEND 🔥</p><p> #KantaraChapter1Trailer on September 22nd at 12:45 PM.</p><p>In cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2 ✨ (sic)</p>.<p><em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> is one of Hombale Films’ most ambitious projects, and they are leaving no stone unturned in carrying forward the legacy of the 2022 divine blockbuster.</p><p>The movie is gearing up for its worldwide release on October 2. The film will release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali and English languages, reaching wider audiences and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.</p>