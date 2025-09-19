Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Rishab Shetty’s 'Kantara: Chapter 1' trailer to be unveiled on September 22

The mystery surrounding the prequel has built a sense of intrigue around the trailer, leaving fans curious about what the makers are set to bring in this biggest film of the year.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 12:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 12:44 IST
Entertainment NewsKantaraRishab Shettykannada moviesTrendingKantara Chapter 1

Follow us on :

Follow Us