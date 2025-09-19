<p>Hyderabad: Mohammed Hasnuddin is struggling to accept that his 32-year-old son, Mohammed Nizamuddin, is dead. </p><p>The 65-year-old retired government teacher from Mahbubnagar spoke with his son just two days before the tragic incident that claimed Nizamuddin's life in a police shooting in Santa Clara, California. </p>.Telangana man shot dead by US police, family seeks MEA help to bring back body.<p>Now, Hasnuddin seeks both justice for his son's death and the return of his mortal remains, while alleging a deliberate cover-up by US police.</p><p>Nizamuddin was shot dead by Santa Clara police on September 3 while allegedly attacking his roommate with a knife. When officers forced entry into the house, Nizamuddin was reportedly holding a knife and threatening to attack again.</p>.Telangana man shot dead by US police, family seeks MEA help to bring back body.<p>Hasnuddin learned of the incident only on Thursday (September 18) nearly two weeks later when he contacted one of Nizamuddin's friends after his son's phone remained switched off for days.</p><p>The delay in notification has fuelled Hasnuddin's suspicions of a cover-up. "What should we infer? Why didn't they inform us about his death? In this modern world of advanced technology, is it so difficult to obtain contact details of his family members here in India? There's definitely some conspiracy, and to cover it up, they haven't informed us until now," Hasnuddin told DH on Friday.</p><p>The grieving father questioned the authorities' failure to contact the family immediately, suggesting deliberate negligence or worse.</p><p>According to Hasnuddin, his son endured persistent racial discrimination and harassment in US both at his workplace and at home. He described Nizamuddin as an upright person who could not tolerate lies and professional conspiracies at work.</p><p>"His uprightness might have led to the discrimination and harassment from his supervisors and others," Hasnuddin explained with his voice heavy with emotion.</p><p>For months, Nizamuddin had been sharing troubling details about his living situation with his father. </p><p>"They would often cut off the air conditioning supply, and he once told me his room-mates had poisoned him," Hasnuddin told DH.</p><p>The timing of the tragedy makes it particularly heartbreaking for the family. During their last conversation on September 1, Nizamuddin had told his father he would return home this month after his visa extension was denied.</p><p>"After he went to the US in 2016, he never came home. I was so happy that I would see him after so many years. I never anticipated this would happen," Hasnuddin said.</p><p><br>Nizamuddin had traveled to the US in 2016 to pursue his master's degree at Florida Institute of Technology after completing his B Tech at a college in Mahbubnagar. He was the elder of two children; his younger sister recently completed her MBBS and has joined an MD programme in Hyderabad.</p><p>"Now all my hope is in Allah. I can't do anything. I still can't understand why US police didn't inform us about the death until now. It's been two weeks. I learned about his death from one of his friends living in another state and that too only when I contacted him," Hasnuddin added.</p><p>Hasnuddin has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking assistance in repatriating his son's remains.</p><p>"My son Mohamed Nizamuddin, who went to pursue his Masters in December 2016, was living in Santa Clara, California, USA. I learned that he was shot dead by Santa Clara Police, and his mortal remains are in some hospital in Santa Clara, California. I don't know the actual reasons why police shot him dead. I request that the Embassy of India in Washington DC and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco be asked to help me bring my son's mortal remains back to Mahbubnagar, Telangana State. Please inform me of any necessary action taken in this regard," Hasnuddinn said in the letter to the MEA.</p>