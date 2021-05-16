Biden, Netanyahu discuss Gaza after media strike

AP
AP, Dubai,
  • May 16 2021, 00:09 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 00:09 ist
The al-Jalaa building housing Associated Press (AP) and Al Jazeera media offices is hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have spoken about the situation with Gaza.

According to a statement from Netanyahu's office, the Israeli leader updated Biden on the developments and actions that Israel has taken and intends to take. It says Netanyahu also thanked Biden for the “unreserved support of the United States for our right to defend ourselves."

It says Netanyahu emphasised in the conversation that Israel is doing everything to avoid harming the uninvolved. The statement added “the proof of this is that in the towers where there are terrorist targets attacked by the IDF, they are evacuated from the uninvolved."

The Biden-Netanyahu call came just hours after an Israeli airstrike on Saturday targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets.

