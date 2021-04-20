Blood clots should be listed as rare Johnson & Johnson side effect: EMA

List blood clots as rare J&J side effect: EMA

The European Medicines Agency said in a statement it had found a 'possible link' between the jab and the clot

Credit: Reuters File Photo

The EU's drug regulator said Tuesday that blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine but that its benefits still outweighed the risks.

The European Medicines Agency said in a statement it had found a "possible link" between the jab and the clot, and that its safety committee "concluded that these events should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine".

