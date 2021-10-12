'Bored' by questions on Covid-19 deaths, says Bolsonaro

'Bored' by questions on Covid-19 deaths, says Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro's poll numbers have fallen due to his handling of the pandemic, rising inflation and a weak economy

Reuters
Reuters, Brasilia,
  • Oct 12 2021, 05:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 05:51 ist
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: AFP Photo

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he did not want to be "bored" with questions about the milestone of 600,000 Covid-19 deaths that Latin America's biggest country passed a few days ago.

Bolsonaro's poll numbers have fallen due to his handling of the pandemic, rising inflation and a weak economy. Brazil has the world's second highest Covid-19 death toll after the United States, and Bolsonaro has long sought to minimize the impact of the virus, touting unproven cures and railing against lockdowns.

On Monday, Bolsonaro was surrounded by supporters at the beach in Guaruja, in Sao Paulo state, when a journalist asked him about the country's death toll.

"In which country did people not die? Tell me!" he responded. "Look, I didn't come here to be bored."

Currently, 601,011 people have died from Covid-19 in Brazil, with over 21.5 million cases total.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jair Bolsonaro
Covid-19
Brazil
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble

Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

 