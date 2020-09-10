British company launches 20-second Covid-19 test

British company launches 20-second Covid-19 test

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 10 2020, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 17:36 ist

 British start-up company iAbra said it had developed a 20-second saliva Covid-19 test which had 99.8% sensitivity and 96.7% specificity.

Trials of the "Virolens" test have taken place at Heathrow Airport, the company, which was founded in 2010, said.

For latest on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"Our system allows simple, high speed, reliable and low-cost testing in dynamic environments," Greg Compton, CEO of iAbra, added in a statement

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Kingdom
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

102-carat diamond could fetch up to $30 mn at auction

102-carat diamond could fetch up to $30 mn at auction

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

 