<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has announced its winter schedule 2025, marking a significant 22 per cent increase in weekly flight operations compared to the summer schedule of the year.</p>.<p>The new schedule of the airport, operated by TRV (Kerala) International Airport Limited, will be effective between 26 October 2025 and 28 March 2026, an airport statement said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Under the new schedule, the TRV airport will handle 732 weekly Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), up from 600 in the summer 2025 schedule, it said.</p>.<p>Navi Mumbai, Mangaluru, and Trichy are the new destinations added, it said.</p>.<p>This expansion underscores the airport's growing connectivity and its increasing preference among domestic and international airlines, the statement said.</p>.<p>International flight operations will see a nine per cent growth, increasing from 300 weekly ATMs to 326, it said.</p>.<p>Domestic services will register a 35 per cent increase, rising from 300 to 406 weekly ATMs, driven by enhanced frequency to key metro and regional hubs, it said.</p>.<p>"The new winter schedule reflects Thiruvananthapuram International Airport's growing importance as a preferred gateway to Kerala and beyond. With enhanced connectivity and new routes, we continue to support regional mobility and economic growth," a TRV airport spokesperson said.</p>.<p>The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group. </p>