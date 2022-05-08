Trudeau visits Irpin town in Ukraine, says mayor

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visits Irpin town in Ukraine, says mayor

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 08 2022, 20:00 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 20:00 ist
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Credit: Reuters Photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made on Sunday an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian town of Irpin, which had been temporary held by Russian troops, the town's mayor said on Telegram.

"I've just had an honor to meet with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror which Russian occupiers have caused to our town," Oleksandr Markushyn said on his Telegram channel.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Canada
Justin Trudeau
World news
Ukraine
Russia

What's Brewing

Religious rift over legal abortion on display in US

Religious rift over legal abortion on display in US

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

Vitamin C most sought after to keep skin issues at sea

Vitamin C most sought after to keep skin issues at sea

How Mother's Day came to be celebrated: Origin, history

How Mother's Day came to be celebrated: Origin, history

Aila, Amphan, Asani: What's in a cyclone's name?

Aila, Amphan, Asani: What's in a cyclone's name?

 