Car seen crashing into gate of Angela Merkel's office

A car was seen crashing into the gate of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Merkel was scheduled to be hosting a video conference of German state premiers on Wednesday morning, at which an extension to the lockdown and further steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic were due to be discussed.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
TV actors have mixed feelings about the rise of OTT
Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding
DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers
'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'
Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement
The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes