Car seen crashing into gate of Angela Merkel's office

There were no immediate reports of casualties

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Nov 25 2020, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 15:50 ist
Police secures the area after a man crashed with his car into the gate of the main entrance of the chancellery in Berlin, the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo

A car was seen crashing into the gate of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Merkel was scheduled to be hosting a video conference of German state premiers on Wednesday morning, at which an extension to the lockdown and further steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic were due to be discussed.

