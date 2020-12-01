'Challenging months until vaccine clears production'

'Challenging' months until Covid-19 vaccine clears production, distribution hurdles: Jerome Powell

Recent news on the vaccine front is very positive for the medium term, he said

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Dec 01 2020, 08:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 08:29 ist
Fed chair Jerome Powell. Credit: Reuters Photo

A slowing recovery and a surging pandemic mean the United States is entering a "challenging" few months, with the potential deployment of a vaccine still facing the hurdles of production and mass distribution before its impact on the economy becomes clear, Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Monday.

"The rise in new Covid-19 cases, both here and abroad, is concerning and could prove challenging for the next few months," Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery to a congressional hearing on Tuesday morning.

"Recent news on the vaccine front is very positive for the medium term. For now, significant challenges and uncertainties remain, including timing, production and distribution, and efficacy across different groups. It remains difficult to assess the timing and scope of the economic implications of these developments with any degree of confidence."

Jerome Powell
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
United States
Coronavirus

