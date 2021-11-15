China, India will need to explain coal move: Sharma

China, India will need to explain coal move, Sharma says

UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, ended on Saturday with a deal that targeted fossil fuels for the first time

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 15 2021, 02:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 02:32 ist
Britain's President for COP26 Alok Sharma. Credit: Reuters Photo

China and India will need to explain to developing nations why they pushed to water down language on efforts to phase out coal at the COP26 conference, the event's president Alok Sharma said on Sunday.

UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, ended on Saturday with a deal that targeted fossil fuels for the first time.

But India, backed by China and other coal-dependent developing nations, rejected a clause calling for a "phase out" of coal-fired power, and the text was changed to "phase down".

"In terms of China and India, they will on this particular issue have to explain themselves," Sharma told a news conference at Downing Street in London.

Also Read | UK PM says COP deal 'tinged with disappointment'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Whether the language was 'phase down' or 'phase out' doesn't seem to me as a speaker of English to make that much difference.

"The direction of travel is pretty much the same."

Johnson said COP26 had delivered a mandate to cut the use of coal-powered generation that was backed up by real action from individual counties.

"When you add all that together, it is beyond question that Glasgow has sounded the death knell for coal power," he said at the press conference.

But he said his delight at the progress achieved was tinged by disappointment that the deal did not go further.

"Sadly, that's the nature of diplomacy," he said. "We can lobby, we can cajole, we can encourage, but we cannot force sovereign nations to do what they do not wish to do." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

UK
COP26
India
China
World news

What's Brewing

Our own laureate, R K Narayan

Our own laureate, R K Narayan

Teachers to play a vital role

Teachers to play a vital role

Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K

Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K

Uttar Pradesh set to start ambulance service for cows

Uttar Pradesh set to start ambulance service for cows

What did 2 weeks of COP26 talks actually achieve?

What did 2 weeks of COP26 talks actually achieve?

India working on smartphone-based mapping of potholes

India working on smartphone-based mapping of potholes

The young and the restless!

The young and the restless!

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

 