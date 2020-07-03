China military exercises will 'further destabilize' South China Sea: Pentagon

The Pentagon said Thursday it was "concerned" about Chinese military exercises around a disputed archipelago in the South China Sea, noting the maneuvers will "further destabilize" the region.

"The Department of Defense is concerned about the People's Republic of China (PRC) decision to conduct military exercises around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on July 1-5," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The activities "further destabilize the situation" in the area claimed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan, it said.