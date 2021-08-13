China rejects need for further WHO Covid origins probe

China rejects need for further WHO Covid origins probe

China said it supported "scientific" over "political" efforts to find out how the virus started

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Aug 13 2021, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 17:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

China on Friday rejected the World Health Organization's calls for a renewed probe into the origins of Covid-19, saying it supported "scientific" over "political" efforts to find out how the virus started.

"We oppose political tracing... and abandoning the joint report" issued after a WHO expert team visited Wuhan in January, vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu told reporters. "We support scientific tracing."

Covid-19
Coronavirus
China
WHO
World news

